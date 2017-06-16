Indian court convicts Abu Salem, others in 1993 Mumbai blasts case

MUMBAI: Indian Special Court has convicted Abu Salem and Mustafa Dossa, the key accused in 1993 Mumbai blasts that killed 257 people and left 713 seriously injured.

According to Indian media, Abu Salem and Mustafa Dossa have been found guilty of conspiracy and terror activities. The convictions came as part of a judgement today (Friday) in the second leg of the trial in the serial blasts case involving seven accused by a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act or TADA court in Mumbai.

The court also convicted Mohammed Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Takla, Karimullah Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui and Feroze Abdul Rashid Khan.

Abdul Qayyum has been acquitted in the case. A number of other accused in the case remain on the run.

The sentences will be declared on Monday.

Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2005, and Dossa was extradited from the UAE. Abu Salem, who was accused of transporting weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai

A series of 13 blasts in quick succession ripped through various locations of India's financial capital on March 12, 1993 and the suburbs killing 257 people and injuring around 700.

In the first leg of the trial that concluded in 2007, the anti-terrorism court had convicted 100 people, out of which, 23 were acquitted. In 2015, Yakub Memon was hanged in connection with the same case.