Fri June 16, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 15, 2017

Inside story of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's interrogation

PM Nawaz presented nothing new before JIT: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not present anything new before the Join Investigation Team and instead read a written speech.

Speaking to Geo News, Khan said it was shameful that Nawaz Sharif termed the corruption allegations a conspiracy.

Khan claimed prime minister’s statement gave impression that army and judiciary were hatching conspiracy against him.

He said when new army chief and chief justice assumed charge of their offices, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said dark night has ended and storm has passed. He said fingers were now being pointed at the same people.

 “Qatari’s letter was their only defence. Since he is not coming, they have nothing to prove how they purchased palaces in London,” he said.

