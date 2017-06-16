Fri June 16, 2017
World

AFP
June 13, 2017

Shot fired at rail station near Munich, one injured: police

MUNICH, Germany: At least one shot was fired at a railway station outside the southern German city of Munich on Tuesday with one person injured, police said, adding that the scene had been secured.

"A handgun was used during a police operation at S-Bahn station Unterfoehring. At least one person injured," police tweeted, referring to a northeastern suburb of the Bavarian city.

It was not immediately clear whether it was a police officer or an assailant who had fired. Police said they had cleared the station.

