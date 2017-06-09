Daesh claims attack at Iranian parliament, Khomeini’s Mausoleum

Print Story
CAIRO: Daesh claimed responsibility for attacks on Iran´s parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini´s Mausoleum on Wednesday, the group´s state news agency AMAQ said.
"Fighters from Daesh attacked Khomeini´s Mausoleum and the Iranian parliament in Tehran," the news agency said.
In another statement the news agency said the attacks on Khomeini´s Mausoleum were carried out by two suicide bombers.
The two attacks happened almost simultaneously and killed up to seven people.
