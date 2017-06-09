Fri June 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
June 7, 2017

Share

12 killed, 39 wounded in Tehran attacks

12 killed, 39 wounded in Tehran attacks
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Daesh claims attack at Iranian parliament, Khomeini’s Mausoleum

Daesh claims attack at Iranian parliament, Khomeini’s Mausoleum

CAIRO: Daesh claimed responsibility for attacks on Iran´s parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini´s Mausoleum on Wednesday, the group´s state news agency AMAQ said.

"Fighters from Daesh attacked Khomeini´s Mausoleum and the Iranian parliament in Tehran," the news agency said.

In another statement the news agency said the attacks on Khomeini´s Mausoleum were carried out by two suicide bombers.

The two attacks happened almost simultaneously and killed up to seven people.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Defiant May vows to stay on despite UK election blow

Defiant May vows to stay on despite UK election blow
India, Pakistan join China and Russia-led security bloc

India, Pakistan join China and Russia-led security bloc
China’s Xi tells Modi issues should be managed 'appropriately'

China’s Xi tells Modi issues should be managed 'appropriately'
20 killed in suicide attack in Karbala

20 killed in suicide attack in Karbala
Load More load more

More on this