Play resumes again as match reduced to 48 overs a side

BIRMINGHAM: The play resumed again after rain stopped in the Champions Trophy Group B match between arch rivals India and Pakistan here at Edgebaston on Sunday.

However, the match has been reduced to 48 overs a side.

India were 173 for one off 33.1 overs when rain stopped the play for the second time. Earlier, it stopped when India were 46 without loss off 9.5.

However, the play had resumed after a 50-minute rain break but later it stopped again.

Rohit Sharma was 77 not out, off 108 balls including six fours and a six, and Virat Kohli 24 not out, with two boundaries in 27 balls. Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed on 68, caught Azhar Ali bowled Shadab Khan. He struck six fours and a six in his 65-ball stay at the crease.

Dhawan and Sharma made 136 for the opening wicket after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to field.