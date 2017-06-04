Sun June 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Play resumes again as match reduced to 48 overs a side

Play resumes again as match reduced to 48 overs a side

BIRMINGHAM: The play resumed again after rain stopped in the Champions Trophy Group B match between arch rivals India and Pakistan here at Edgebaston on Sunday.

However, the match has been reduced to 48 overs a side.

India were 173 for one off 33.1 overs when rain stopped the play for the second time. Earlier, it stopped when India were 46 without loss off 9.5.

However, the play had resumed after a 50-minute rain break but later it stopped again.

Rohit Sharma was 77 not out, off 108 balls including six fours and a six, and Virat Kohli 24 not out, with two boundaries in 27 balls. Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed on 68, caught Azhar Ali bowled Shadab Khan. He struck six fours and a six in his 65-ball stay at the crease.

Dhawan and Sharma made 136 for the opening wicket after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to field.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sporting world stands as one after London terror

Sporting world stands as one after London terror
Pakistan outplayed by India in their first match in CT

Pakistan outplayed by India in their first match in CT
Pakistan set 289 in 41 overs to beat India

Pakistan set 289 in 41 overs to beat India
Pakistan set tough 324-run target by India under D/L method

Pakistan set tough 324-run target by India under D/L method
Load More load more

More on this