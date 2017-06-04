Guitarist Aamir Zaki passes away

KARACHI: Pakistan's famous guitarist Aamir Zaki on Friday died of cardiac arrest, family said. He was 49.

The legendary guitar player passed away after protracted illness. The family said funeral was likely to take place on Saturday.

Fans and showbiz personalities took to Twitter to express condolence over the death of former Vital Signs member.

True genius,colleague,guitarist Aamir zaki passed away.Was just listening to his him earlier today after a longtime — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) June 2, 2017

Aamir zaki..the musician guitar maestro has passed away...plz pray for departed soul — Faysal Qureshi (@faysalquraishi) June 2, 2017

Aamir zaki..the musician guitar maestro has passed away...plz pray for departed soul — Faysal Qureshi (@faysalquraishi) June 2, 2017

Sorry to hear that the legendary guitarist Amir Zaki has passed away. There was no other like him. Innalilla hi wainanila hai rajaoun — Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) June 2, 2017

friend, teacher, musical genius and one of my favourite guitar players of all time, Aamir Zaki, has passed away in Karachi, so long brother — Faisal Rafi (@faisalrafi) June 2, 2017