Tue May 30, 2017
May 29, 2017

Young British Pakistani boxer signs first contract, to follow in footsteps of Amir Khan 

By Farid Qureshi

LONDON: Hamzah Sheeraz, a young British Pakistani began boxing at the age of seven  as an amateur boxer and until his 18th birthday few days ago, had around 80 fights  and won 70 of them.

Like many other aspiring boxers, Hamzah Sheeraz is also inspired by Amir Khan, and intends to follow in the footsteps of the British professional boxer.

"I have been watching Amir Khan since I was younger, He is a world champion and he was also an amateur champion, looking at the people like Amir Khan you can't go wrong in sports" Hamza told Geo News.

He signed his first contract as a professional boxer with Frank Warren Promotions on the day he turned eighteen.

Hamza said "My future plan is to become a world champion, we have got younger generation on the streets, going into drugs and extremism, I diverted my attention to the other side by following people such as Amir Khan and Muhammed Ali.

I will also give my message to fellow youngsters to divert their attention to sports and education". Big number of people from his family and friends gathered to celebrate the start of Hamza's professional career, they were very hopeful about his future.

Boxing teaches self discipline and it harnesses the natural fighting instinct. One needs strong family support to join this sport, young boxer said. "My family is very supportive, one of my uncles used to be a boxer and boxing has been in the family throughout generations.

Heavyweight boxer Big Joe Egan once called by Mike Tyson "The toughest white man on the planet" was very excited when Hamza signed the contract.

Big Joe spoke to this correspondent by saying "I'm good friends with Hamza's trainer and the trainer is raving about the young man.

Hamza has chosen the best sport in the world, he has chosen to go professional young, He's got a fantastic future and I've been a fan of him as an amateur boxer" He added "Walk to the boxing ring is the hardest walk that anybody would have to do, He's walked there many times as an amateur and he is going to enjoy walking as a professional. He is going to be a great ambassador for boxing and for his country".

