Pogba, world's most expensive footballer, performs Umrah

RIYADH: The world´s most expensive footballer Paul Pogba has posted pictures of himself at the Makkah, days after helping Manchester United to victory in the Europa League final.

"Most beautiful thing I´ve seen in my life," wrote Pogba, shown wearing the white cloth of Muslims performing umrah.

He also sent a tweet wishing everyone a "happy Ramazan".

Pogba is a practising Muslim but it is not known if he will spend the next month fasting with the world's most-expensive player named in Didier Deschamps' squad for France's games against Paraguay, Sweden and England in June.

Following the end of the season, he shared a short video of himself with a suitcase, saying he was "en route" for his prayers.

Pogba is reported to have visited Makkah at least once before, when he performed the Hajj.