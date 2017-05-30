Tue May 30, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 28, 2017

Power outages
Major power breakdown irks Karachiites

Major power breakdown irks Karachiites

KARACHI: Unscheduled and long power cuts have caused anger among the people of provincial capital and other areas during Sehri hours on first Ramazan.

People showed their resentments on social media over the electricity load shedding and asked the authorities to utilise all the resources to control the situation.

“Tripping of a 500-KV Jamshoro transmission line caused the power outage,” K-Electric spokesperson Sadia Dada explained, adding that efforts are underway to normalise the affected areas.

The official added that power at Dhabeji and Pipri pumping stations has been resumed.

A major power outage was experienced in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Malir, FB Area, Liaquatabad, Landhi, Kharadar, North Karachi, Sir Syed Town, Shadman Town, Keamari, among others, as the clocks ticked to the time to start fasting.

The electricity breakdown also continued in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Quaidabad, Steel Town, Hub, Maripur, Mochko, Naval Colony, and surrounding areas.

According to a National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) spokesperson, the power outage occurred due to an extra high-tension line tripping early Sunday morning, causing generators in Jamshoro and Hubco power plants to shut down.

The disruption also hit Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Tando Allahyar and Matyari regions.

Sources in Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) warned of water supply crisis in the city as major pumping stations were without electricity.

