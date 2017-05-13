UK´s National Health Service says responding to cyber-attack

Print Story
LONDON: Britain´s National Health Service said on Friday that it was responding to a cyber-attack, which hospitals across the country said had caused them to cancel appointments and divert patients.
"We are aware of a cyber security incident and we are working on a response," said a spokesman for NHS Digital, a division of the NHS which handles information technology issues.
