Sat May 13, 2017
World

REUTERS
May 12, 2017

UK´s National Health Service says responding to cyber-attack

LONDON: Britain´s National Health Service said on Friday that it was responding to a cyber-attack, which hospitals across the country said had caused them to cancel appointments and divert patients.

"We are aware of a cyber security incident and we are working on a response," said a spokesman for NHS Digital, a division of the NHS which handles information technology issues.

More on this