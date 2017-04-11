Tue April 11, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
February 18, 2017

Islamabad United win toss, bowl against Peshawar Zalmi

SHARJAH: Islamabad United captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and put Peshawar Zalmi into bat in the 12th Twenty20 match of the Pakistan Super League here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.

The last time Peshawar and Islamabad met, the latter came out on top. Since then, Peshawar have won all their completed matches, with their previous game, against Quetta ending in an abandonment.

Islamabad United made three changes while Peshawar Zalmi are unchanged.

Teams

Islamabad United: Dwayne Smith, Sam Billings, Brad Haddin (wk), Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Shane Watson, Rafatullah Mohmand, Shadab Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Sami, Mohammad Irfan, Rumman Raees

Peshawar Zalmi: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal (wk), Eoin Morgan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Shakib Al Hasan, Darren Sammy (captain), Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz

More on this