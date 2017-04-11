Tue April 11, 2017
World

REUTERS
February 18, 2017

Malaysia arrests N. Korean man in connection with Kim Jong Nam murder

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian police said on Saturday they had arrested a North Korean man in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The man was identified as Ri Jong Chol, born in 1970. He was arrested on Friday night in Selangor state, the police said in a statement.

He is the fourth suspect to be arrested in the investigations surrounding the murder of Kim Jong Nam in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

