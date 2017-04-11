Tue April 11, 2017
Web Desk
February 17, 2017

Rain delays toss in Karachi Kings-Islamabad United match

SHARJAH: Persistent rains in Sharjah has delayed the toss in the tenth Twenty20 match of the second Pakistan Super League here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday night.

The match is scheduled to be played between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

Earlier, the first match of the day was abandoned due to rain after it was reduced to 16 overs a side.

Peshawar Zalmi made 117 for three in 16 overs after being put into bat by Quetta Gladiators.

However, Quetta Gladiators could not begin their innings and the match was abandoned due to rain. Both teams earned one point each.  

