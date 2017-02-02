WASHINGTON: The White House on Thursday said actions by the U.S. Treasury Department allowing U.S. companies to make limited transactions with the Russian intelligence agency FSB were routine and did not signal an easing of sanctions against Moscow.

Asked about the Treasury´s statement and whether it suggested a shift in policy toward Russia, U.S. White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters: "No it doesn´t. From what I understand it is a regular course of action."

He referred questions about the move to the Treasury Department.

