An image of a couple of falcons, seated inside the cabin of an airplane beside passengers, went viral over the internet after media reports claimed that a Saudi prince had purchased plane tickets for them.

Reddit user lensoo uploaded the image with the caption: "My captain friend sent me this photo. Saudi prince bought ticket for his 80 hawks."

The blindfolded birds of prey can be seen tied to the seats, sitting among other passengers of the plane. Falcons are the national birds in UAE and teaching them to hunt is a frequent hobby enjoyed by the nation's elite.

Reportedly, the image is from the flight of Qatar Airways. The airline does permit up to 6 birds in its Economy class whereas Etihad Airways also allows the travel of birds.

