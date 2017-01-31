Print Story
Uber, Careem crackdown invokes fury on TwitterBy Web DeskJanuary 31, 2017Latest : National
KARACHI/LAHORE: After the governments of Sindh and Punjab decided to spring into action and issue a crackdown against mobile-application taxi service providers Careem, Uber and A-One, Pakistanis took to Twitter to vent their anger at the predicament.
After the government issued a crackdown against Uber, Careem and A-One, Pakistanis took to Twitter to vent their anger at the decision by the provincial governments. Most of the tweets poked fun, anger and sarcasm at the irony of the situation--the provincial governments providing public with below-par transport facilities and banning those which promised--and delivered--to the customer.
It is safe to say