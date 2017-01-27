KARACHI: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday issued a show cause notice to a private TV channel for airing a show on Thursday night that the electronic media watchdog had banned earlier in the day.

The PEMRA asked the TV channel to clarify as to why it violated a ban on Amir Liaquat Hussain and his show Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga.

According to a statement issued by the PEMRA, the management of the TV channel has been asked to explain as to why no action should be initiated against them.

The PEMRA said it would take a one-sided action against the TV if it failed to respond within a week.

The PEMRA on Thursday said Amir Liaquat shall not host any programme or appear on any TV in any manner (fresh, old or repeat) including (but not limited to) as a guest, analyst, reporter, actor, in audio, video beeper, promo/advertisement of his programme or in person, in any manner whatsoever, on BOL News screen with immediate effect.

