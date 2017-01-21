KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has urged the Sindh government to solve civic issues and help Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to address citizen’s woes.

He asked Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to seriously address issues in Karachi or else he will move the court to get relief.

Mayor of Karachi stated this during his visit to GTex International B2B Textile Machinery Brands Expo on Saturday.

Wasim Akhtar said that Sindh government should address the issues faced by the Karachiites and support KMC to solve citizens grievances.

“City and roads can be cleaned if Sindh government lends us its support,” he maintained.

“Fire brigade department is facing problems and does not have enough funds to purchase fire extinguishing foam and uniforms.”

City has become a garbage dumping station.

0



0







Mayor urges CM Sindh to help solve Karachi issues was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180807-Mayor-urges-CM-Sindh-to-help-solve-Karachi-issues/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mayor urges CM Sindh to help solve Karachi issues" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180807-Mayor-urges-CM-Sindh-to-help-solve-Karachi-issues.