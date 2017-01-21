WASHINGTON: Did Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America, really quote Bane-the villain from the critically acclaimed movie The Dark Knight Rises? The internet certainly seems to think so!

As Donald J. Trump took to the microphone after making his inaugural speech as the new President of the United States of America, he spoke about the dismal condition that the USA was in and how he would help turn things around. With determination and grit, Trump said into the microphone:-

"We are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people."

For those who are ardent fans of the Christopher Nolan-directed The Dark Knight Rises, the words certainly have a ring to them. In the movie, after supervillain Bane takes over Gotham city with his rebels, he promises the same to the people. Taking power from the oppressors to give it back to the people.

Was it a mere coincidence or did Mr. President really quote the supervillain? Watch and decide for yourself!

0



0







Did Trump really quote Batman villain Bane in his inaugural speech? was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180779-Did-Trump-really-quote-Batman-villain-Bane-in-his-inaugural-speech/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Did Trump really quote Batman villain Bane in his inaugural speech?" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180779-Did-Trump-really-quote-Batman-villain-Bane-in-his-inaugural-speech.