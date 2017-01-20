KARACHI: Police recovered four dead bodies from the city's Steel Town area on Friday. Malir SSP Rao Anwar claimed that the four victims had been shot to death.

According to Malir SSP Rao Anwar, four dead bodies were recovered from an empty plot in Karachi's Steel Town area. The Malir SSP also confirmed that the corpses bore torture marks.

Police had arrived on the scene whereas Rescue 112 had yet to arrive. The bodies of the four deceased could not be identified.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar further disclosed that the slain individuals had been shot to death.

"The victims were blindfolded before being shot to death," he said.

The city has seen a surge in criminal activities over the past month, with many incidents of street crimes such as mobile snatching and bank heists occurring within a span of a few days from each other.

