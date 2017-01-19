Kuala Lumpur : Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Thursday said "Muslim Ummah must play an active role to help the Rohingya Muslims in these difficult times".

According to a statement issued by the Press Information Department (PID),the Adviser was addressing the extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the plight of Rohingya Muslims, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Sartaj Aziz said Pakistan has always supported oppressed Muslim population and consistently raised voice against human rights violations committed in Kashmir, Palestine or any other part of the world.

He said the prime minister, in a letter to UN Secretary General, has called for intensification of diplomatic and moral pressure on the Myanmar government to grant the requisite rights to Rohingya Muslims and provide them relief.

Sartaj Aziz emphasised that the plight of Rohingya Muslims continues to pose a major challenge to the conscience of the international community.

He appreciated the setting up of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State by the government of Myanmar in collaboration with the Kofi Annan Foundation for welfare of the people.

