ISLAMABAD: The counsel of the prime minister on Wednesday said that the money exchanged between Nawaz Sharif and his children through banking channels and that the allegation of tax evasion is false.

A five-member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is hearing a set of petitions in Panama Leaks case.

Makhdoom Ali Khan said that he will not try to hide behind any technical point. The first question is whether any amount was sent abroad?

You have to provide us the money trail, Justice Khosa remarked.

0



0







Gifts exchanged through banks, no question of tax evasion: PM's lawyer was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180059-Gifts-exchanged-through-banks-no-question-of-tax-evasion-PMs-lawyer/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Gifts exchanged through banks, no question of tax evasion: PM's lawyer" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180059-Gifts-exchanged-through-banks-no-question-of-tax-evasion-PMs-lawyer.