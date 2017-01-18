LAHORE: Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid told Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that there should be a committee for Pakistani movies to be exported to India as well, other than a committee that focuses on Bollywood films being imported to Pakistan.

Actor Shaan Shahid is known for being outspoken when it comes to defending Pakistani artists who refuse to work in Indian films and also taking shots at Pakistani exports to Bollywood. After Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif recently formed a committee to provide clearance to Bollywood films to be screened in Pakistan, Shaan Shahid had a message for the premier, which he shared via a Facebook post.

"A humble request to the prime minister, sir, if you are making a committee for Indian films so they can be shown in Pakistan. Please make a committee so that the Pakistani films can be shown in India also as culture should not only be imported but it can be exported also," he wrote.

Shaan has indulged in a war of words in the past with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who praised Saif Ali Khan's controversial flick Phantom, which depicted Pakistan in a negative light. The actor recently said in an interview that he would like to be seen as a patriotic person though nowadays most people associated patriots with fundamentalists, which was unfortunate.

0



0







Culture should be exported as well: Shaan's message for PM Nawaz was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180048-Culture-should-be-exported-as-well-Shaans-message-for-PM-Nawaz/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Culture should be exported as well: Shaan's message for PM Nawaz" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180048-Culture-should-be-exported-as-well-Shaans-message-for-PM-Nawaz.