MELBOURNE: Victorian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will replace the injured Mitchell Marsh in Australia´s one day international squad for the ongoing series against Pakistan, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

Fast bowling all-rounder Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match series with a shoulder injury, which he sustained in Australia´s six-wicket loss against Pakistan in the second one-dayer at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Australia have already added batsman Peter Handscomb to their squad with Chris Lynn ruled out of Thursday´s third ODI in Perth due to an ongoing neck injury.

Stoinis has a single one-day international for Australia to his name, against England in 2015.The 27-year-old will play Melbourne Stars´ Big Bash Twenty20 match against Brisbane Heat on Tuesday before he and leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who has been released from the squad to play in the same match, join the one-day team in Perth on Wednesday.

The series is tied at 1-1 after Australia won the opener in Brisbane by 92 runs before Pakistan bounced back in Melbourne.

