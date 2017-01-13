LAHORE: Wife of renowned film director, producer and script-writer Syed Noor, Rukhsana Noor, who was also a journalist, poetess and film writer and producer herself , died here on Thursday after a prolonged illness at the age of 58 years. She will be buried on Saturday after the arrival of her daughters from the United States.

Rukhsana was suffering from blood cancer for the last several years. She was admitted at a local hospital after being treated from the US.

She left behind three daughters and a son beside Syed Noor to mourn her death.

After doing the Masters in Mass Communications from University of the Punjab, Rukhsana began her journalistic career by joining daily Jang as feature writer in 1980. Then her name was Rukhsana Arzoo, She later was named Rukhsana Noor after being marries to Syed Noor in 1984.

She wrote stories for various hit feature films, including the super-hit Punjabi movie “Choorian”. She also penned down lyrics for films and compiled the collection of her film songs titled“Aa Pyar Dil Mein Jaga”. She also published her poetry in book form named “Ilham”.

Rukhsana also served as teacher in the Punjab University besides opening a film production house in Lahore. She received various awards for her contribution to films and literature.

