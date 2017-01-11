KARACHI: Sindh Governor Justice (retd) Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui died on Monday at a local hospital at the age of 79. The governor was sworn in on November 11 after removal of Ishtratul Ibad Khan, longest-serving governor in Pakistan's history.

He was shifted to a private hospital in Karachi in November after complaining about chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

Siddiqui was the chief justice of Pakistan during the 1999 military coup by General Pervez Musharraf and refused to take oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) saying that "taking oath under the PCO, in my opinion, will be a deviation from the oath I had taken to defend the constitution of 1973".

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief over the death of the governor.

