Muslim girls must take mixed swimming classes: Europe court
By AFP
January 10, 2017
STRASBOURG, France: Muslim parents cannot refuse to send their daughters to mixed school-run swimming lessons, Europe´s rights top court found, ruling on a challenge by a Turkish-Swiss couple who argued the classes violated their beliefs.
The court ruled that the refusal by authorities in the Swiss city of Basel to exempt the couple´s two daughters from swimming lessons was justified by the need to promote the children´s social integration.