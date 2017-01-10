STRASBOURG, France: Muslim parents cannot refuse to send their daughters to mixed school-run swimming lessons, Europe´s rights top court found, ruling on a challenge by a Turkish-Swiss couple who argued the classes violated their beliefs.

The court ruled that the refusal by authorities in the Swiss city of Basel to exempt the couple´s two daughters from swimming lessons was justified by the need to promote the children´s social integration.

