ISLAMABAD: Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Tuesday retracted his remarks he gave about Article 62 and 63 during yesterday’s hearing.

During Panama Leaks case proceedings, Justice Khosa observed that this was the case of its own kind and for the first time it has come to the top court.

“We have to lay down the parameters. If the situation continues then no would be able to escape from Articles 62 & 63,” he said and in a lighter vein remarked that might be only Sirajul Haq would survive.

Justice Khosa said 'I think I should not have given the observation on Article 62, 63 and I take the words back and regret that.

