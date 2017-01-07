MEXICO CITY: A gunman wounded an official from the US consulate in Mexico´s western city of Guadalajara when he opened fire on his car in broad daylight, officials said Saturday.

The consulate posted a video on Facebook showing the shooter, dressed in blue, waiting outside a parking garage, raising his gun and firing at the car on Friday.

"According to the medical report, he is in stable condition," the Mexican attorney general´s office said in a statement while the FBI offered a $20,000 reward for information about the shooter.

