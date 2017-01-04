KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah slammed the bureaucracy in a meeting held on Wednesday, chiding bureaucrats to complete projects and serve the masses within the deadline.

Presiding over a meeting of the provincial health department at 08:00 am in the morning, Murad Ali Shah clearly told participants that he would not tolerate delays in tasks.

"For God's sake, do your work," thundered the Chief Minister. "I do not want delays in governmental tasks and duties. Perform your duties so that we can serve the public," he said.

He cited the example of how five schemes were completed in a single day after he had expressed displeasure. Murad stated that this was evidence that timely work could be done by the bureaucracy if the task is taken seriously. Murad made it clear to participants of the meeting that he wanted to fulfill the promises he had made to the masses.

"I am accountable to the people. I consider delays in tasks as a conspiracy against the public," said Murad. "If your intentions are sincere, then only can the work get done," he added.

Murad Ali Shah said that he did not want to be bothered with talk of how designing and engineering tasks are performed.

"I know fully well that high quality work can be completed within the deadlines allotted to you," he said.

Murad said that he was not satisfied with the performance of the Building Department as well as the Works & Services Department. In order to gauge the performance of the project, the Chief Minister took the contact number of every engineer himself.

The Sindh Chief Minister also expressed disapproval at the lack of hygiene and cleanliness in hospitals.

"I will undertake a surprise visit to the hospitals," he said. "I will have the administration of the hospital, which fails to maintain proper standards of hygiene, clean it," he said.

Murad said that it was the duty of the hospital administration to ensure that cleanliness and hygiene be maintained.

"I do not want to hear complaints that medicines are not available at hospitals," he said.

0



0







Murad thunders at bureaucrats, warns them to pull up their socks was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176721-Murad-thunders-at-bureaucrats-warns-them-to-pull-up-their-socks/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Murad thunders at bureaucrats, warns them to pull up their socks" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176721-Murad-thunders-at-bureaucrats-warns-them-to-pull-up-their-socks.