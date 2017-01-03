NEW YORK: According to evidence unearthed by experts who have been studying the ship's unfortunate voyage in 1912, a huge uncontrollable fire led to the sinking of the ship and not the iceberg collision alone.

You may have heard, read and even seen (in modern-day cinematic adaptations) of the Titanic being sunk by an iceberg. However, according to experts, this was not the only reason which caused the ship to sink to the bottom of the ocean and cause the deaths of more than 1500 people.

Journalist Senan Molony examined rarely seen photographs of the ship before it left Belfast shipyard for New York in April 1912. The photographs show 30-foot long black marks alongside the ship's hull. These marks were most likely caused by a large fire which burnt for 10 days before the ship left for New York, according to experts.

"We are looking at the exact area where the iceberg stuck, and we appear to have a weakness or damage to the hull in that specific place, before she even left Belfast," said Molony in a new documentary.



Still from the 1997 movie Titanic

The fire which had raged on for 10 days prior to the ship leaving for its intended destination, burnt at 1000 degrees Celsius and was unable to be doused by a crew of 12 people. A stoker who survived the voyage claimed that the fire had burnt throughout the journey in coal bunker six of the ship.

The stoker had later claimed that the crew thought that fireboats at New York harbour would be called upon to assist in dousing the fire.

"But we didn’t need such help,” he said. "It was right under bunker number six that the iceberg tore the biggest hole in the Titanic," he claimed.

Researcher Ray Boston had claimed in 2008 that the ship owner had hoped to reach New York before 'inevitable explosions' occurred due to the fire inside the ship and unload the passengers before harm struck them. So the ship sailed at a rapid pace throughout the journey with lookouts posted in a single location, eventually leading it to collide with an iceberg.

"This isn’t a simple story of colliding with an iceberg and sinking," Molony said. "It’s a perfect storm of extraordinary factors coming together: fire, ice and criminal negligence," claimed the journalist.

