Israeli missile strike hits near Syrian presidential palace

Strike near presidential palace follows earlier Israeli strike on area near defence ministry headquarters
An Israeli airstrike hit an area next to the presidential palace in Damascus, the Syrian capital, on Wednesday, according to a Reuters witness.
This attack near the presidential palace follows the Israeli army's new strikes launched near the Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters, Syrian television channel said, after earlier attacks.
Massive airstrikes damaged the defence ministry in Damascus, live footage on Al Jazeera TV showed, as Israel intensified attacks on Syria, including the capital.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned the Syrian government earlier on Wednesday to "leave Druze alone" after clashes erupted in the Druze majority Syrian city of Sweida.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details
"To casually suggest pilot suicide without verified evidence is gross violation of ethical reporting," says ICPA
European Union says it would extend its suspension of countermeasures to US tariffs until early August
"They are going to pay us 100% for that, and that's the way we want it," says President Trump
Air India crash report puts focus on engine fuel switches
40-year-old palliative care specialist allegedly injected victims with deadly cocktail of sedatives
Suspect shoots Kentucky trooper before being gunned down by police in return fire