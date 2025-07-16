Israeli missile strike hits near Syrian presidential palace

This representational image shows smoke rising after strikes on Syria's defence ministry, in Damascus, Syria on July 16, 2025. — Reuters

An Israeli airstrike hit an area next to the presidential palace in Damascus, the Syrian capital, on Wednesday, according to a Reuters witness.

This attack near the presidential palace follows the Israeli army's new strikes launched near the Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters, Syrian television channel said, after earlier attacks.

Massive airstrikes damaged the defence ministry in Damascus, live footage on Al Jazeera TV showed, as Israel intensified attacks on Syria, including the capital.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned the Syrian government earlier on Wednesday to "leave Druze alone" after clashes erupted in the Druze majority Syrian city of Sweida.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details