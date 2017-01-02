Print Story
Pakistan's Aleem Dar sets world record by officiating in 322 matchesBy Web DeskJanuary 02, 2017Latest : Sports
CAPE TOWN: Aleem Dar has set a world record by officiating in 322 international matches, the most for any umpire in Cricket.
The Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played in Cape Town is 322nd match Dar is supervising.
He surpassed Rudi Koertzen as the most experienced international umpire as he stood in his 109 Test in Cape Town.
Aleem Dar has also become the second most capped Test umpire after Steve Bucnor’s who supervised 128 matches
DAR has officiated in 109 Tests, 182 ODIs and 41 Twenty20 Internationals.