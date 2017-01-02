CAPE TOWN: Aleem Dar has set a world record by officiating in 322 international matches, the most for any umpire in Cricket.

The Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played in Cape Town is 322nd match Dar is supervising.

He surpassed Rudi Koertzen as the most experienced international umpire as he stood in his 109 Test in Cape Town.

Aleem Dar has also become the second most capped Test umpire after Steve Bucnor’s who supervised 128 matches

DAR has officiated in 109 Tests, 182 ODIs and 41 Twenty20 Internationals.

0



1







Pakistan's Aleem Dar sets world record by officiating in 322 matches was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176251-Pakistans-Aleem-Dar-sets-world-record-by-officiating-in-322-matches/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan's Aleem Dar sets world record by officiating in 322 matches" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176251-Pakistans-Aleem-Dar-sets-world-record-by-officiating-in-322-matches.