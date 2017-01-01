BASAKHRA, Iraq: Iraqi forces have retaken more than 60 percent of eastern Mosul from the IS group since the battle for the city began in mid-October, a top commander said Sunday.

"From east Mosul... more than 60 percent" has been recaptured from IS, Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi, a top commander in Iraq´s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS), told AFP.

He was speaking in an area southeast of Mosul, the city where IS proclaimed a cross-border "caliphate" in June 2014 after overrunning it and swathes of other Iraqi territory.

The eastern side of Mosul, which is split by the Tigris River, is the larger of the two, but more civilians live in the west, he said.

Saadi said the IS have reinforced east Mosul, where the fighting has been concentrated so far, even using a crane to lift explosives-rigged vehicles across a destroyed bridge.

"The crane was struck," he said.

Iraq´s elite CTS forces are highly trained, well equipped and have spearheaded battle after battle against IS, but the going has been tough since Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the beginning of the operation to retake Mosul on October 17 last year.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain inside Iraq´s second city, a large urban area that gives IS myriad opportunities for ambushes, forcing Iraqi and allied forces to take precautions and slowing their advance.

CTS and other forces more recently deployed inside the city have been moving house-to-house, dodging sniper fire, suicide car bombs and booby traps to retake one neighbourhood after another.

CTS linked up with members of the Rapid Response Division, another elite Iraqi unit, on the border of the adjoining Al-Intisar and Al-Quds areas in eastern Mosul on Saturday, and a senior officer said the forces would form a joint front to advance.

0



0







Iraq forces retook over 60% of east Mosul: commander was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176011-Iraq-forces-retook-over-60-of-east-Mosul-commander/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Iraq forces retook over 60% of east Mosul: commander" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176011-Iraq-forces-retook-over-60-of-east-Mosul-commander.