This 5-Day breakfast plan will inspire you to adopt a healthy lifestyle

One dilemma that has always haunted aspirants of a healthy lifestyle is chalking up the exact blueprint that carries them forward on the health track. Hard-to-fetch ingredients, impossible recipes, and unorthodox meal timings can all take their toll, resultantly leading one to give up on the fitness journey altogether.

Worry not, however. Here’s a simplified 5-day breakfast plan which will help you tip-toe your way onto the health journey, enabling you to flex yourself comfortably into a healthy regimen. It's important to remember that this is only a beginner's breakfast plan, specifically for those who don't want to over-complicate their meals with impossible recipes.

The following is a day-by-day breakdown of this plan:

Monday – Fruit and Cheese Bowl

A bowl of fruit and cheese for breakfast is the ideal start to the week. Not only is this recipe considerably easy, but it also packs the right amount of nutrients to help shake off the Monday blues. This is all thanks to the fibrous content of the fruits and the protein power of low fat cheddar cheese. A handful of fruits for this one are necessary, including bananas, apples, melons, grapes, and peaches.

Tuesday – Vegetable Roll

The Vegetable Roll is particularly easy to make for breakfast if some good ol’ fashioned rotis were enjoyed for dinner the previous night. A leftover roti can be used for this one, which will have to be filled with a mix of onions, tomatoes, and scrambled eggs. These ingredients will make the perfect roll packing some much needed proteins and fuel to help one power through the morning.

Wednesday – Boiled Eggs w/ Whole Wheat Bread

Going back to basics on Wednesday, it is recommended to keep things simple with two hard boiled eggs and some whole wheat bread. A couple of eggs only carry 160 calories while boasting 12 grams of protein. The eggs can even be boiled on Tuesday night, and all that would be left to do on Wednesday morning would be the peeling. This is why it’s a solid breakfast for those on-the-go. Don’t forget that glass of milk even if you’re rushing. The Olper’s Milk ecolean pack will be useful in such cases.

Thursday – Banana Pancakes

Banana pancakes are very simple to make. Blending bananas and eggs and pouring a spoonful of this mixture in a non-stick pan is all that’s required. To further up the sweetness in a completely healthy manner, some honey can also be drizzled on top. The recipe would go along seamlessly well with a glass of milk and provide a complete breakfast thanks to the goodness of milk and protein-rich content of the pancakes.

Friday – Peanut Butter Porridge

For those who are slugging through the last day of the week, this breakfast will provide sufficient excitement to stay on track the health ladder. The fiber fuel that comes from porridge is simply exceptional, especially when you add a glass of milk to the equation which provides a fitting breakfast finale to the healthy week.

While it has been mentioned with some of the above mentioned meals, it’s important to keep in mind that a glass of milk is the best companion for each of these as it provides some much needed nutritional goodness and wholesome nourishment.

