ISLAMABAD: A meeting between Pakistan, Russia and China will be held in Moscow today to discuss regional peace and stability, including situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary will lead the Pakistan delegation at the talks. FO spokesman Nafees Zakria told a media briefing that peace and stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the entire region.

Chinese, Pakistani and Russian officials say they were driven to joint action by the efforts of Daesh affiliates to establish a foothold in Afghanistan.

The Russian inclusion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is another important agenda of the meeting. There has been no formal discussion on the subject yet, however Russia has shown intention to be included in the project and China has welcomed the request.

On the other hand, Afghanistan is unhappy over being ignored for the trilateral meeting.

“Talking on Afghanistan without consulting the country raises serious questions for the Afghan people. We are worried about what the reasons behind the meeting are and want the relevant parties to explain,” said Ahmad Shekib Mustaghni, spokesman for the Afghanistan foreign ministry.

0



0







Pak-Russia-China talks to focus on Afghanistan, CPEC was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 27, 2016 and was last updated on December 27, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174827-Pak-Russia-China-talks-to-focus-on-Afghanistan-CPEC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pak-Russia-China talks to focus on Afghanistan, CPEC" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174827-Pak-Russia-China-talks-to-focus-on-Afghanistan-CPEC.