QUETTA: General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday reiterated to thwart all the attempts being made to hurt the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was addressing the passing out parade of Baloch recruits in the provincial capital.

The army chief extended an olive branch to the Baloch dissidents ‘playing into enemy hands’ to come back and work for Pakistan’s progress.

The COAS said enemies are unhappy with Balochistan’s progress and targeting the CPEC, adding that we are determined for the timely completion of this hugely beneficial project. This will change Pakistan’s destiny, he said.

My third visit to Balochistan since assuming charge as army chief shows that you are close to my heart and I feel proud to be called Baloch, he added.

He congratulated the new recruits on successfully completing the training.

The law and order situation in the province is improving and Pakistan army is pleased to help the government in capacity building of civilian law enforcement agencies, he added.

Now, the people of Balochistan are coming forward and taking part in country’s development, the COAS said, adding that thousands of young Balochs are now serving in the armed forces.

Last week, Commander Southern Command Lt General Amir Riaz invited India to shun enmity and join the CPEC to reap the benefits of regional economic growth. The Chinese government also expressed desire for India’s inclusion in the project.

