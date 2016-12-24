Drunk Russian man drives car through Kazan airport terminal

MOSCOW: A drunk Russian driver ploughed into Kazan airport in an attempt to evade police, according to media reports.

The drunk man's erratic driving caught the attention of police after he allegedly knocked down a barrier leading into the airport’s car park, the video shows.

The security officials cornered the driver near a locked glass door into the international terminal of the airport after he steamed through arrival and departure halls and past duty free shops, chased by police on foot.

Finally the car smashed through another door to exit the airport terminal, at which point it stopped and officers were able to open the driver door and overpower him.

People at the airport threw objects in front of the car in an attempt to force the driver to stop but to no avail.

The footage shows cops desperately trying to open the driver’s door as the car rams back and forwards in the snow.

Luckily nobody sustained injuries in the drunk driver’s 90-second rampage.

Following the incident, the airport tweeted that nobody was injured, however, media reports said that some officers were hurt.

Sources said a water pipe in the terminal was broken, causing a flood in the building.

A total damage was estimated to be around $100,000.

Police are yet to confirm the identity of the driver.

Some reports say the man was identified as 40-year old Ruslan Nurtdinova said to be a former employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Tatarstan Republic, and currently involved with a private security company.

A substance suspected of being marijuana was found in the car.

Officials have ruled out that the incident was a terror attempt and termed it road rage.

In Europe last week, a driver rammed a truck into a crowded Christmas market in the heart of Berlin killing at least 12 people and wounding almost 50 people, some seriously.

Daesh had claimed the responsibility of the Berlin attack.

Italian police on Friday shot dead the prime suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack, ending a frantic four-day hunt for Europe´s most-wanted man.

0



0







Drunk Russian man drives car through Kazan airport terminal was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174127-Drunk-Russian-man-ploughs-through-Kazan-airport-terminal/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Drunk Russian man drives car through Kazan airport terminal" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174127-Drunk-Russian-man-ploughs-through-Kazan-airport-terminal.