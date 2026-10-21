ChatGPT Locked Chats add pin protection for private conversations

ChatGPT users can keep selected conversations out of their regular chat history with Locked Chats, a feature that adds a four-digit PIN requirement before private discussions can be opened.

The feature moves selected conversations into a dedicated Locked Chats section, making them less visible when users share their screens or use a shared device. Supported mobile devices can also use Face ID, Touch ID or the device's unlock method to authenticate access.

However, the feature changes how conversations are displayed and accessed rather than creating a separate encrypted space.

How do ChatGPT's locked chats work?

Locked Chats can be found in ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu versions. Desktop users will have to use the latest ChatGPT app for macOS or Windows, depending on the supported platform for access via web and mobile.

After locking a conversation, the title and content of the conversation will no longer appear in normal chat history and normal conversation search. Users will be able to access their locked conversations from Projects > Locked Chats via PIN or supported device authentication.

This feature also safeguards any file that is either uploaded or created in a locked conversation. The files will be accessible via the locked conversation and not from the normal Space folder.

Despite adding an access barrier, Locked Chats do not create an end-to-end encrypted vault or change how long OpenAI retains conversations. The feature also leaves the user's model-improvement settings unchanged and does not erase information ChatGPT remembered before a conversation was locked.

Previously created shared links remain active after a chat is locked. Users must delete those links separately if they want to prevent access to the content previously shared through them.

Enterprise and Edu conversations also remain subject to applicable workplace policies and compliance requirements. Locked conversations are included in message logs available through the OpenAI Compliance Platform.

What happens if users forget their PIN?

The account PIN can be updated via Settings > Security and Login > Account PIN, assuming that the user knows the existing PIN. If the PIN is forgotten and needs to be reset, then it results in the permanent removal of any locked conversations or data which was locked using the old PIN.

This process is irreversible, and OpenAI Support is unable to restore anything deleted.