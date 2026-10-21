Cloudflare hits 10m developers, up from 7.4m

Cloudflare says well over 10 million developers now build on its platform, up from 7.4 million a quarter earlier. That's a jump of about 2.6 million in three months, more than the nearly 2 million it reported adding in the quarter before.

The company cites AI agents. The journey that started with Workers, their serverless compute offering, is now inclusive of storage, databases, AI, media, and observability. Developers are deploying applications globally, right out of the gate, using Workers AI, D1, R2, Durable Objects, and AI Gateway.

According to Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince, over 2 million new developers are now working on agentic workloads with Workers in a quarter.

Cloudflare says daily requests from AI agents on its network grew more than 1,700% in a year. It also says automated traffic passed human traffic on its network in May, over a year ahead of its own forecast.

That's a statement about Cloudflare's network, not the whole internet, which the press release blurs. Prince has also said that, if current trends hold, machine traffic could be 1,000 times human traffic within five years.

Analysts note that serving that traffic mostly adds cost rather than revenue for now.

It spans more than 340 cities in over 130 nations, is connected with 13,888 networks and has 590 Tbps of external capacity. Cloudflare claims that workers use isolates and not VMs or containers, allowing applications to scale quickly and cost-effectively.

The number is just the company’s internal figure without independent auditing and no definition of what qualifies as a developer, active or not.

Revenues provide a stronger measure. Cloudflare had revenues of $696.1 million for the quarter ending on June 30 and expects them to range from $736 million to $737 million in the next quarter.