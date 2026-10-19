Microsoft employee reveals 'truth' about AI at Xbox amid gaming industry backlash

A senior Microsoft employee has sparked debate after openly discussing the use of AI at Xbox, claiming the gaming industry needs to accept the technology, and acknowledged that his public comments could put his job at risk.

In a series of posts made on X, Brandon Stirrup, a senior business strategy manager at Microsoft said AI is already being used across the company, despite concerns among gamers about its growing influence.

The employee suggested that gaming companies have been reluctant to discuss AI because of negative reactions from players.

“We’re using AI. I love Xbox and Microsoft and I have spent 10+ years proving this,” he said.

He also claimed that modern AI tools allow people to create customised games using simple prompts.

The employee revealed that he had developed a basic game in just three hours using AI-assisted coding, although he acknowledged it needed improvements.

He suggested that having additional developers and more time could significantly improve the result.

His comments come days after Xbox executive Asha Sharma announced Xbox Labs, an initiative designed to explore experimental ideas and new gaming experiences.

Although the announcement sparked speculation about AI development, Sharma did not specifically mention artificial intelligence.