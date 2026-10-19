Microsoft employee reveals 'truth' about AI at Xbox amid gaming industry backlash

A senior business strategy manager at Microsoft said AI is already being used across the company

By Bisma Saleem
Published October 19, 2026
Microsoft employee reveals truth about AI at Xbox amid gaming industry backlash
Microsoft employee reveals 'truth' about AI at Xbox amid gaming industry backlash

A senior Microsoft employee has sparked debate after openly discussing the use of AI at Xbox, claiming the gaming industry needs to accept the technology, and acknowledged that his public comments could put his job at risk.

In a series of posts made on X, Brandon Stirrup, a senior business strategy manager at Microsoft said AI is already being used across the company, despite concerns among gamers about its growing influence.

The employee suggested that gaming companies have been reluctant to discuss AI because of negative reactions from players.

“We’re using AI. I love Xbox and Microsoft and I have spent 10+ years proving this,” he said.

He also claimed that modern AI tools allow people to create customised games using simple prompts.

The employee revealed that he had developed a basic game in just three hours using AI-assisted coding, although he acknowledged it needed improvements.

He suggested that having additional developers and more time could significantly improve the result.

His comments come days after Xbox executive Asha Sharma announced Xbox Labs, an initiative designed to explore experimental ideas and new gaming experiences.

Although the announcement sparked speculation about AI development, Sharma did not specifically mention artificial intelligence.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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