Anthropic pledges 5% of shares to new public benefit fund ahead of IPO to shape AI goals

Anthropic has committed 5 percent of its shares to a newly established public benefit fund as the artificial intelligence giant prepares for an anticipated public offering.

AI lab Anthropic said on Sunday, the newly formed entity, designated as the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, is structured as a wholly owned limited liability company designed to provide the company with greater flexibility in executing its broader social mission.

Anthropic pledges 5% of shares to new public benefit fund ahead of IPO to shape AI goals

According to company disclosures, the fund could also expand over time, potentially receiving an additional 2 percent of shares for every 50 percent increase in valuation past established baselines, subject to board discretion.

Leadership stated that the fund may support various initiatives, including major donations to nonprofits, direct distributions to communities disproportionately affected by labor market shifts and automation, and efforts addressing complex societal challenges tied to rapid technological advancement.

The AI company emphasized that equity held within the fund will strictly be barred from supporting political contributions or lobbying efforts at any level.

While the initiative reinforces the organization's legal status as a Public Benefit Corporation committed to balancing financial returns with societal welfare, the proposal remains subject to formal stockholder approval and upcoming governance framework finalizations.

As reported, Anthropic's new equity pledge highlights the AI giant’s unique corporate structure as it weighs a high-stakes stock market debut, balancing commercial growth with long-term societal safeguards