China establishes state-owned national data group to fuel AI and digital economy

China has officially established China National Data Group Co. Ltd., a centrally administered state-owned enterprise aimed at advancing the country’s digital economy and supporting its artificial intelligence ambitions.

Formally inaugurated in Xiong’an New Area, Hebei Province, the company is directly supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission on behalf of the State Council, with backing from major state-owned telecommunications operators and power utilities.

Headquartered about 100 km southwest of Beijing, it will serve as a national platform for developing and commercializing data resources.

Established in 2023, the National Data Administration focuses on policy design and regulatory frameworks, while the newly formed group will concentrate on commercial operations and implementation.

The enterprise will consolidate national data resources, break down regional and industrial data silos, and facilitate cross-sector data sharing to help establish a unified national data market.

It will also collaborate with stakeholders to develop new business models and expand the data economy, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

As the rapid growth of generative AI increases demand for large, high-quality datasets, the group is expected to strengthen China’s data infrastructure and global competitiveness.

Its establishment also aligns with broader national plans to invest in advanced data centers and domestic hardware ecosystems amid Western technology restrictions.