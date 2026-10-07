Florida on alert as Tropical Storm Isaias could become season’s first hurricane

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 25 counties as Tropical Storm Isaias develops in the Gulf and threatens parts of the US Gulf Coast.

The weather system was upgraded to Tropical Storm Isaias on Wednesday morning, with forecast models showing it could strengthen into the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center has urged people in the Yucatan Peninsula and along the northern US Gulf Coast to closely monitor the storm.

Current computer models indicate the system could initially move east before turning north towards an area stretching from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

DeSantis signed an executive order Tuesday covering 25 Florida counties, including Bay, Escambia, Franklin, Leon, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington.

“Today, I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Depression 9. This order will allow the Florida Division of Emergency Management to stage critical preparedness resources and ensure Florida is ready to respond,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“Floridians should take this time to get disaster plans in place and ensure their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”