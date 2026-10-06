Save over $100 per fill'; Trump signs executive order for tax-free diesel in Nebraska

Trump signs executive order for tax-free diesel

In a major update, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to expand access to tax-free diesel.

Trump signed a sweeping executive order during a rally in Nebraska, moving to slash surging fuel costs by temporarily lifting restrictions and federal taxes on red-dye diesel.

Addressing a crowd in Grand Island, the U.S. President announced that the directive officially waives the traditional off-road-only requirement, allowing any driver or company to purchase the tax-free fuel through the end of the year.

Red-dye diesel:

Red-dye diesel is chemically identical to standard highway diesel but is typically exempt from federal highway taxes to assist farmers and construction operators.

As reported, the administration estimates that the move will save truckers more than $100 per fill-up and shave millions off agricultural operating costs, helping to drive down retail prices for consumer goods.

The announcement comes as the White House leans heavily into affordability and energy policies ahead of upcoming midterm elections.

Critics and industry analysts, however, have questioned the long-term impact on highway funding and state-level tax compliance as the emergency measure takes immediate effect.

Aimed at easing severe economic pressure on truckers, agricultural workers, and consumers, the emergency directive allows any motorist to purchase the tax-free fuel through the end of the year.