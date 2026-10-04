ISS Command changes hands in emotional ceremony

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir handed over command of the International Space Station to Roscosmos cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov today.

The departing SpaceX Crew-12 featured Meir, Jack Hathaway, Sophie Adenot and Andrey Fedyaev joint mission recap before preparing to release no earlier than October 7 for a splashdown off California.

The command transfer itself is considered a routine procedure in which the ISS commander is responsible for coordinating the crew’s interactions with international partners as well as directing the station's response during unexpected events. Dubrov will continue to work in orbit sustaining station operations and executing the scheduled scientific agenda.

On social platform X, users have been sharing various reactions with one writing, “The bell ceremony gets me every time honestly. Everyone is floating around trying to look professional while clearly emotional about leaving their home for six months.”

Second remarked, “A remarkable handover and farewell as the next crew prepares to carry the mission forward aboard the station.”

Third added, “Jessica is the same astronaut who did the first all-female spacewalk back in 2019. Nine months commanding the ISS, and she just handed it off to a Russian cosmonaut like it's the most normal thing in the world.”