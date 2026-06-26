New GTA 6 features confirmed: Dual protagonists, larger map, social feeds

Rockstar Games has rolled out core gameplay mechanics for Grand Theft Auto VI, confirming a larger open world, dual-protagonist cooperative missions, and in-game social network integration that lets players track viral moments and influencers.

The dual character system resembles the triple protagonist system used in GTA 5 but stresses teamwork. The player gets to alternate Jason and Lucia during the entire game, especially focusing on "missions as a duo".

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GTA 6 gameplay features

Individual story missions remain available, but cooperative mission frequency appears elevated compared to GTA 5, though exact percentages remain undisclosed.

Unlike other GTA games, such a design decision makes GTA 6 unique in terms of gameplay mechanics since, in GTA 6, protagonists will not be playing as separate vehicles of the story but will be playing as partners.

The map of GTA 6 is larger than GTA 5 and includes Vice City, beaches, swamps, small towns, and even connected territories of the fictional Leonida State (similar to Florida).

NPC characters do not remain just background figures; instead, they have schedules, initiate random events, and work at interactive businesses. Certain stores open only in Ultimate Edition.

World-building has been done by taking into consideration the obsession of Rockstar towards the environment. It all started from Red Dead Redemption 2, but GTA 6 takes it even further.

Excitingly, players can watch viral videos and learn about world events in organic ways and not via mission markers only. The first trailer of GTA 6 had clips of viral moments from broadcasts, which could have given us a clue.

In this way, the line between the narrative and simulation has blurred, making Vice City a living digital organism.