Olivia Wilde reveals truth behind 'screaming match' with Florence Pugh on 'Don't Worry Darling' set

Olivia Wilde finally addressed long-running rumours of a rift between her and her Don't Worry Darling costar Florence Pugh.

​The 42-year-old actress and filmmaker denied the speculation that she had a “screaming match” with Florence Pugh on the set of her 2022 film, which she also directed.

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​Calling the reports completely false, Olivia told the Cut, “I’ve never had a screaming match on my set. I was never not available on set. I wanted to be like, ‘None of this is true.’”

​This came after Vulture reported in 2022 that Olivia and Florence had a “blowout argument” during production.

​The report claimed that Olivia's absence on the set and her relationship with Harry Styles, who was also starring in the film, made Florence uncomfortable.

Olivia now claims that she wanted to publicly deny those claims at the time but was advised to maintain silence.

​"I was told, ‘Don’t say a f****** word. Just go out there and smile,’” she shared. “I resent that but it taught me it’s not the way I want to handle things.”

​The rumors of the clash also solidified as Florence made very minimal appearances during the press tour of the film.

​Olivia also addressed her relationship with Harry, noting it was “loving and wonderful and joyful.”

​However, she admitted that the public reaction to both the romance and the film changed her perspective.

​It “robbed me of my naïveté for sure," Olivia added. “I deeply hate the feeling of being misunderstood, too."