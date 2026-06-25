Sombr reveals strange ritual that helps him write songs: 'I can suffer'

Sombr revealed his unusual habit while making music as he likes getting uncomfortable during deep creative work.

​In a recent chat on Brittany Broski's Royal Court, the 20-year-old musician unveiled that he intentionally creates discomfort for himself when he is making music.

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​The songwriter revealed that he turned off his air conditioner as sweating increases his creativity.

​"We're in our dark bedrooms suffering," he told Broski.

​Sombr, whose real name is Shane Boose, also noted that he prefers to make music late at night when the world is quiet.

​"No friends, no lover," he added.

​Somber further explained, "When I make my music, I purposely don't turn on the AC so I can suffer and sweat.

​"It makes me hungrier to work and make a good song. Like, I have to be sweating like a jazz musician when I make my music."

​And some of Sombr's best work was created in late hours as he shared during the conversation, "I would so much rather stay up until 6 a.m. and sleep all day. The night is so magical, especially if you're creative."

​The 12 to 12 artist's ideal writing environment- complete isolation.

​He shared, "It needs to be 3 a.m. None of my friends can be awake. Nothing can be going on. I think it's truly like it's isolation."

​Sombr added, "I feel like when I'm writing I isolate myself and I get sad. And then when I tour and I'm able to be with my people, I get so happy."

Sombr first rose to fame in 2022 when his song caroline went viral on social media. After which, he dropped out of high school to pursue his passion in music.

After releasing his debut album, I Barely Know Her, in 2025, he achieved mainstream global stardom.