Strawberry Moon peaks June 29: When and where to watch

June's full moon earns a deceptive nickname. The Strawberry Moon will peak on June 29 at 7:57pm ET, marking summer's first full moon, occurring after the June 21 summer solstice. Though it sounds fruity, you can be sure that it won’t appear as a deep red ball in the sky.

Its name’s origin lies with Native American Algonquian tribes of the Northeast and the Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota nations, who coined it due to the ripening of strawberries and their readiness for harvesting during the latter half of June.

Advertisement

This Strawberry Moon had several other names too, which included “Berries Ripe Moon", “Blooming Moon", “Green Corn Moon", “Hoer Moon", and “Birth Moon".

Where to watch Strawberry Moon?

The best place can be any location with an unobstructed view of the sky. Backyards, parks, open grounds, and even beaches make up good places to watch. Although the cities with light pollution will also allow you to see the moon, the best option will be in rural or wilderness areas.

Make sure that there are no clouds in your region by checking the weather report in advance.

How to watch Strawberry Moon?

Even if it is summer, dress warm because the nights in June are quite cold. Take an insect spray for repelling mosquitoes that fly at dusk and during the early night hours. Use binoculars or a telescope to have a closer look at the craters on the moon, but still, the naked eye is the best for watching the whole beauty of the moon.